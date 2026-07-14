Hasbro (HAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Hasbro (HAS) was down 1.4% at $78.42. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had lost 6.42% lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 13.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.04 billion, indicating a 6.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.84% and +6.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. Currently, Hasbro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hasbro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.23.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.