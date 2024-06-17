Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Hasbro (HAS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hasbro is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 283 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HAS has returned about 20.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3%. This shows that Hasbro is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Superior Group (SGC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.8%.

For Superior Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hasbro is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so HAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Superior Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hasbro and Superior Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.