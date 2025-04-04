Hasbro (HAS) Stock Moves -1.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hasbro (HAS) closed at $53.96, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 5.98% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.82%.

The toy maker's shares have seen a decrease of 13.42% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.75% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2025. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $769.7 million, indicating a 1.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion, indicating changes of +4.24% and +0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.25% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hasbro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hasbro has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.76, which means Hasbro is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.