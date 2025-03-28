Hasbro (HAS) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hasbro (HAS) closed at $60.59, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.97% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.7%.

Shares of the toy maker witnessed a loss of 7.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 14.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $769.7 million, reflecting a 1.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $4.15 billion, signifying shifts of +4.24% and +0.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.25% decrease. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hasbro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.15.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

