Hasbro (HAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Hasbro (HAS) was down 1.89% at $86.33. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 6.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.2, down 7.69% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.05 billion, indicating a 7.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.96 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +7.58% and +5.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.73% upward. Hasbro currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.34 for its industry.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.