Hasbro (HAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed the latest trading day at $72.11, indicating a -0.52% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.97% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hasbro will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.36, reflecting a 17.07% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.3 billion, indicating a 13.2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +56.57% and -16.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.19% increase. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hasbro has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.96, so one might conclude that Hasbro is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

