Hasbro (HAS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Hasbro (HAS) ending at $67.42, denoting a -0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.17%.

The the stock of toy maker has risen by 5.51% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.2% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 13.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.57% and -16.69%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.11, so one might conclude that Hasbro is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

