Hasbro (HAS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Hasbro (HAS) standing at $65.11, reflecting a -1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

The the stock of toy maker has risen by 10.83% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 13.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $773.87 million, showing a 2.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, indicating changes of +5.49% and +0.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% lower. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.05.

Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 2.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.