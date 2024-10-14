Hasbro (HAS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $71.57, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 4.95% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2024. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, down 13.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.97% and -16.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.85.

It's also important to note that HAS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

