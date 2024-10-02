Hasbro (HAS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Hasbro (HAS) closed the latest trading day at $72.36, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

The toy maker's shares have seen an increase of 8.37% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 20.73% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.31 billion, showing a 13.03% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, signifying shifts of +56.57% and -16.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.93 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.