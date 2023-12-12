Hasbro (HAS) Shares Dip on Layoff Announcement & Industry Woes

Hasbro, Inc. HAS recently announced plans to lay off approximately 1,100 jobs (20% of its workforce) amid the ongoing challenges in the toy industry. Following the announcement, the company’s shares fell 5.5% during the after-hour trading session on Dec 11.



The news follows on the heels of an earlier cost-reduction strategy involving 800 job cuts in 2023. The company aims to potentially save up to $300 million annually by 2025.



Hasbro has been grappling with declining sales post-pandemic lockdowns. Global consumers are contending with elevated inflation, leading to cutbacks in non-essential spending in categories like toys, electronics, home goods and apparel.



Also, price-cut implementations to clear stock (owing to weak demand) are amplifying the company's challenges. Per the Circana data, toy sales in the United States (from January through August 2023) were down 8% year over year.



HAS’ CEO Chris Cocks acknowledges the ongoing challenging market conditions and foresees continued hurdles through the holiday season, potentially extending into 2024.

Dismal 2023 View

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to decline 13-15% year over year compared with the prior expectation of 3-6% year over year. Segment wise, it envisions revenues in Consumer Products to decline year over year (at cc) between mid- to high-teens compared with the prior anticipation of mid-single digits. Hasbro still projects Entertainment revenues to plunge 25-30% year over year.



The adjusted operating margin for fiscal 2023 is expected to dip between 13.0-13.5% compared with 15.8% reported in the prior year. Also, adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline between $900 million and $950 million from $1,173.1 million reported in fiscal 2022. Operating cash flow is expected to be $500-$600 million, down from the prior expectation of $600-$700 million.



Shares of the company have lost 22.2% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 5.2%.

Currently, Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



