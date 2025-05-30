Hasbro (HAS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hasbro (HAS) standing at $66.71, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Shares of the toy maker witnessed a gain of 10.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 7.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 36.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $874.39 million, down 12.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $4.19 billion, signifying shifts of +5.24% and +1.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. Hasbro is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.96, so one might conclude that Hasbro is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.