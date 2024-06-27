Hasbro (HAS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Hasbro (HAS) closed at $58.16, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had lost 3.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Hasbro will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 55.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $938.32 million, down 22.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion, indicating changes of +48.21% and -17.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. Hasbro currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.36 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.