Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y

Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings & Revenues

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.21.

Net revenues of $1,678.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,675 million but declined 17% on a year-over-year basis. Dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Emerging Brands affected the top line.

Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer, said, “For 2023, we have a focused plan to grow share in our key categories and further improve our margins. We are capitalizing on a fantastic entertainment slate, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in March and exciting new product launches, while facing a challenging consumer discretionary environment and approximately $300 million in revenue headwinds from exited licenses, brands and markets as well as foreign exchange.”

Brand Performances

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Franchise Brands reported revenues of $729.5 million, down 12% year over year. Partner Brands’ revenues declined 30% year over year to $276.2 million.

Revenues at Hasbro Gaming amounted to $262.6 million, down 8% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The total gaming category revenues rose 5% year over year to $581.8 million. Emerging Brands’ revenues decreased 30% year over year to $110.3 million.

Revenues from TV/Film/Entertainment dropped 13% year over year to $299.9 million mainly due to the absence of comparable film releases in the reported quarter.

Hasbro, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

Hasbro has three reportable operating segments — Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, net revenues from Consumer Products decreased 26% year over year to $1,004.7 million. The adjusted operating margin was 10.2% compared with 10.4% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $165.7 million compared with $182 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment’s revenues totaled $339 million, up 22% from $277.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 30.7% compared with 30.5% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $115.9 million compared with $107 million in the prior-year quarter.

Entertainment’s revenues declined 12% year over year to $334.8 million. The adjusted operating margin was 9.8% compared with 2.2% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.9 million compared with $20.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Hasbro's cost of sales, and selling, distribution and administration expenses (as percentages of net revenues) came in at 34.6% and 39.7% compared with 33.9% and 21.3% reported in the prior-year quarter, respectively.

HAS reported an adjusted EBITDA of $327.2 million compared with $306.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 25, 2022, were $513.1 million compared with $1,019.2 million as of Dec 26, 2021. At the reported-quarter end, inventories totaled $676.8 million compared with $552.1 million in the year-ago period. As of Dec 25, 2022, long-term debt was $3,711.2 million compared with $3,824.2 million as of Dec 26, 2021.

The company’s board of directors announced a dividend of 70 cents per common share, payable May 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of May 1. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the company paid out cash dividends worth $96.7 million.

2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to decline in the low-single digits. The adjusted operating profit margin is expected to expand 50-70 basis points (bps). The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $4.45-$4.55.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat year over year. Operating cash flow is projected to be $600-$700 million.

Segment wise, the company anticipates revenues in Consumer Products to decline year over year (at cc) in the mid-single digits, with an adjusted operating profit margin improvement of 150-200 bps from the adjusted 7.6% reported in 2022.

In the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, the company expects revenues to grow in the mid-single digits. The operating profit margin is expected to be in the high-30% range.

The company projects Entertainment revenues to increase in the low-single digits. The adjusted operating margin is expected to increase marginally from 8.6% reported in 2022.

Long-term Outlook

By 2027, the company expects revenues to increase in the mid-single digits. It anticipates to achieve an operating cash flow of $1 billion annually by 2025. It projects annualized run-rate cost savings of $250-$300 million by 2025 end.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hasbro currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. OSW, Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA. While OneSpaWorld and Las Vegas Sands sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Playa Hotels carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OneSpaWorld has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.2%, on average. Shares of the company have gained 2.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases of 24.2% and 91%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Las Vegas Sands has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.9%. The stock has gained 18.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates improvements of 100.8% and 217.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

Playa Hotels has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 8.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYA’s 2023 sales and EPS indicate increases of 7.9% and 26.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported levels.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.