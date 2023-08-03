Hasbro (HAS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surpass

Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings & Revenues

In the fiscal second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 49 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $1.15 cents.



Net revenues of $1,210 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,108 million. However, the top line declined 9.6% year over year. Dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Portfolio Brands affected the top line.

Hasbro, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Brand Performances

In the fiscal second quarter, Franchise Brands reported revenues of $788.4 million, down 5% year over year. The downside was caused by inventory reductions. Our estimate for Franchise Brands revenues was pegged at $$664.4 million.



Partner Brands’ revenues declined 21% year over year to $172.9 million, courtesy of license exits. Per our model, revenues from Partner Brands were expected at $193.5 million.

Revenues at Portfolio Brands amounted to $107.1 million, down 21% from the prior-year quarter’s level. A reprioritization of investment (to support Franchise Brands) and discontinuances across the retail footprint added to the negatives. Our estimate for the Portfolio Brands revenues was $113.5 million.

The total gaming category revenues fell 7% year over year to $491.2 million.

Revenues from non-Hasbro Branded Film & TV dropped 10% year over year to $141.6 million.

Segmental Revenues

Hasbro has three reportable operating segments — Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming and Entertainment.



In the fiscal second quarter, net revenues from Consumer Products declined 11% year over year to $655.2 million. The adjusted operating margin was 3.4% compared with 0.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment’s revenues totaled $375.6 million, down 11% from $419.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Fall in the MAGIC: THE GATHERING set release (compared with the prior-year period’s levels) added to the downside. The adjusted operating margin was 37.9% compared with 53.7% in the year-ago quarter.



Entertainment’s revenues declined 3% year over year to $179.2 million. The adjusted operating margin was (11.6%) against 12.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

In the fiscal second quarter, Hasbro's cost of sales (as percentages of net revenues) came in at 29.1% compared with 30.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 33.2%.



Selling, distribution and administration expenses (as percentages of net revenues) came in at 31.5% compared with 24.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.



HAS reported an adjusted EBITDA of $198.6 million compared with $308.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $208.3 million.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jul 2, 2023, were $216.6 million compared with $386.2 million as of Apr 2, 2023. At the reported-quarter end, inventories totaled $731.3 million compared with $867.5 million reported in the year-ago period.



As of Jul 2, 2023, long-term debt was $3,668.5 million compared with $3,682.4 million as of Apr 2, 2023.



The company’s board of directors announced a dividend of 70 cents per common share, payable on Aug 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Aug 1, 2023. In second-quarter fiscal 2023, the company paid out cash dividends worth $97 million. Year to date, the company has paid $194 million in dividend payments.

Other Updates

The company announced the sale of its eOne Film and TV business to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million. The company anticipates the deal to strengthen its financial flexibility and retire its floating rate debt (by approximately $400 million). The company expects to close the deal by 2023-end.

2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues to decline 3-6% year over year. The adjusted operating profit margin is expected to expand 20-50 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be flat year over year. The company expects operating cash flow in the range of $600-$700 million.



Segment wise, the company anticipates revenues in Consumer Products to decline year over year (at cc) in the mid-single digits, with an adjusted operating profit margin improvement of 150-200 bps from the adjusted 7.6% reported in 2022. In the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, the company expects revenues to grow in high-single digits in fiscal 2023.



In fiscal 2023, the company projects Entertainment revenues to decline 25-30% year over year. The adjusted operating margin is expected to decline on account of the D&D film impairment and industry strikes.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hasbro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 16.3% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggest an increase of 101.6% and 531%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. Shares of LYV have increased 28.2% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Live Nation’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 7.4% and 120.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. Shares of RCL have increased 46.4% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 52.7% and 175.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.