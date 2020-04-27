Hasbro (HAS) Q1 Earnings to Grow Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 29, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.3%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 166.7% from 21 cents reported in the year-ago period. Notably, earnings estimates for the first quarter have declined 3.4% over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating growth of 56.3% from the prior-year figure.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s first-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from solid contribution from the Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and the U.S and Canada segments. Moreover, robust performance of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands are likely to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franchise Brands, Partner Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands are pegged at $393.6 million, $215 million, $109 million and $60 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 0.9%, 25%, 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Emerging markets, which offer greater opportunities for revenue growth than developed markets, have been contributing significantly to Hasbro’s revenues.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Habro’s chairman and CEO Brian Goldner said that the company is witnessing robust games business as people are spending time together. New product launches, strategic partnerships, strong product lineup and increased focus on gaming are expected to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. Hasbro’s aggressive efforts to improve its point of sale while managing costs and expansion in international markets are likely to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hasbro has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -4.52%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter:

Mattel, Inc. MAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DISH Network Corporation DISH has an Earnings ESP of +6.6% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.

Discovery, Inc. DISCA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.6% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.