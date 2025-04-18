Hasbro (HAS) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Hasbro (HAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $769.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hasbro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' at $25.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' will reach $381.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will likely reach $365.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' will reach $260.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' reaching $105.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' should come in at $165.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $122.80 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit (loss)- Corporate & Other segment' to come in at -$29.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Entertainment' should arrive at $2.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



