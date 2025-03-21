Hasbro (HAS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $60.54, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 12.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 14.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $769.7 million, up 1.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion, which would represent changes of +4.24% and +0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% lower. Hasbro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Hasbro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.85 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

