Is Hasbro (HAS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hasbro (HAS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hasbro is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HAS has gained about 38.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. As we can see, Hasbro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ralph Lauren (RL). The stock has returned 24.8% year-to-date.

In Ralph Lauren's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hasbro is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.1% so far this year, so HAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ralph Lauren belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved -31.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hasbro and Ralph Lauren as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

