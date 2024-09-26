Hasbro (HAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hasbro (HAS) ended the recent trading session at $71.99, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Shares of the toy maker have appreciated by 5.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hasbro will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.30, reflecting a 20.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 13.03% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.57% and -16.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Right now, Hasbro possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hasbro currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.63.

We can also see that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

