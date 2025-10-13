Hasbro (HAS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Hasbro (HAS) was up +2.06% at $72.41. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 9.48% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2025. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.9 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion, which would represent changes of +22.19% and +6.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. Right now, Hasbro possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.85.

Investors should also note that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.