Hasbro (HAS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Hasbro (HAS) was up +1.38% at $75.59. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.44%.

The toy maker's stock has dropped by 8.63% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 4.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.58% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.7% and +6.68%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Right now, Hasbro possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.32.

It's also important to note that HAS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HAS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

