Hasbro (HAS) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 7.2%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a gain of 11.6% from $1.21 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.68 billion, suggesting a decline of 16.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to have made an impact this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s fourth-quarter top line is likely to have been negatively impacted by the dismal performance of Partners Brands, Hasbro Gaming and TV, Film & Entertainment. Increasing price sensitivity for the average customers is also likely to have impacted the company’s revenues.

We expect Partners Brands, Hasbro Gaming and TV, Film & Entertainment revenues to decline 0.8%, 5.9% and 12.1% to $391.1 million, $269.1 million and $303.4 million, respectively. On the other hand, we expect Franchise Brands and Emerging Brands revenues to increase 0.1% and 1.1% to $831 million and $159.2 million, respectively.

However, the company is likely to have benefited from solid growth in its e-com revenues, increased focus on eOne Content, strong gaming demand and product development. The company has been benefiting from robust growth in markets like Europe, North America and Latin America.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of -1.06% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of OneSpaWorld have increased 3.8% in the past year. OSW’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.2%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Roku, Inc. ROKU has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of the company have declined 61.8% in the past year. ROKU’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 50.6%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of the company have declined 5.2% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

