Hasbro (HAS) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is likely to report earnings decline while reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 75%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating a decline of 50.4% from $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.11 billion, suggesting a decrease of 17.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors to Note

Hasbro’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to have negatively impacted by dismal performance of Partners Brands, Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Entertainment. The consensus mark for revenues for Partners Brands, Franchise Brands and Hasbro Gaming is pegged at $193 million, $664 million and $114 million, indicating declines of 11.9%, 13.4% and 9.5% year over year, respectively.

Further, inflationary pressures are likely to have hurt margins in the quarter to be reported. The company anticipates inflationary pressures to persist for the majority of 2023. Expenses with respect to freight, product costs, sales allowances, and various toys and gaming products closeouts are likely to have hurt the bottom line.

However, the company is likely to have benefited from solid growth in its e-com revenues and increased focus on eOne Content. HAS is also likely to have gained from robust growth in emerging markets.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

