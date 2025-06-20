Hasbro (HAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hasbro (HAS) ended the recent trading session at $68.63, demonstrating a +1.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

The toy maker's stock has climbed by 2.3% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 36.89% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $872.3 million, indicating a 12.36% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $4.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.24% and +1.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hasbro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.92% higher. Currently, Hasbro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.7.

We can also see that HAS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.