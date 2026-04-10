Hasbro (HAS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $91.73, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The stock of toy maker has fallen by 2.16% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 6.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $911.59 million, up 2.76% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion, indicating changes of +2.17% and +4.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. As of now, Hasbro holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.16, which means Hasbro is trading at a premium to the group.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.