Hasbro (HAS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $91.63, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

The toy maker's stock has dropped by 8.75% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.97, marking a 6.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $911.59 million, up 2.76% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.66 per share and a revenue of $4.92 billion, representing changes of +2.17% and +4.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.29% upward. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hasbro is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.04.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 229, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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