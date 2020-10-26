Hasbro (HAS) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate after missing the same in the previous quarter.



The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted pro forma net earnings of $1.74 per share.



In the quarter under review, net revenues were $1,776.6 million, which outpaced the consensus mark of $1,770 million. However, the top line declined 12.8% year over year. On a pro forma basis, net revenues decreased 4% year over year.



The company’s results in the quarter benefited from innovative product line, convincing marketing campaigns and growth in toys, games and digital. It expects to deliver solid holiday season results. The company also announced that live entertainment production is returning.

Brand Performances (On Pro Forma Basis)

The Franchise Brand reported revenues of $807.6 million, up 4% year over year driven by growth in MAGIC: THE GATHERING, and Hasbro Gaming.



Partner Brands’ revenues declined 4% from the prior-year quarter to $409.2 million.



Revenues at Hasbro Gaming amounted to $239.2 million, reflecting an improvement of 3% from the prior-year period. Moreover, its total gaming category revenues climbed 21% to $543.1 million.



Emerging Brands’ revenues slumped 18% year over year to $154.9 million.



Meanwhile, revenues from TV/Film/Entertainment declined 28% year over year to $165.7 million.

Hasbro, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues (On Pro Forma Basis)

Regionally, net revenues at the U.S. and Canada segment rose 9% to $977.1 million in the quarter. Moreover, adjusted operating margin increased to 26.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 21.6%. The segment benefited from increase in Franchise Brands, led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING. Robust Emerging Brands and Hasbro Gaming performance also contributed to the segment’s results.



The International segment’s revenues amounted to $517 million, which declined 8% year over year. The segment’s adjusted operating margin came in at 12.4% compared with 12% in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s results in the quarter were impacted by dismal performance of Latin American region, which was mitigated by growth in European region.



Meanwhile, revenues at the Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment — which was previously called Entertainment and Licensing — decreased 23% year over year to $89 million. Moreover, the segment’s adjusted operating margin increased to 36.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 21.2%.



The newly formed eOne segment reported revenues of $193.5 million, down 32% year over year. The downside can be attributed to decline in TV and Film revenues and lower Family Brands revenues. Moreover, the segment’s adjusted operating margin came in at negative 0.6%, against 15.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

Hasbro's cost of sales, as a percentage of net revenues, decreased to 34.3% from 39.8% in the prior-year quarter. Selling, distribution and administration expenses — as a percentage of net revenues — were 18.3%, compared with 17.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 27, 2020 were $1,132.4 million, up from $1,060.4 million on Sep 29, 2019. At the end of the reported quarter, inventories totaled $540 million compared with $589.1 million in the comparable year-ago period. As of Sep 27, 2020, long-term debt increased to $4,777.8 million from $1,696.2 million from Sep 29, 2019.



Hasbro, which shares space with Mattel, Inc. MAT, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK and Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.