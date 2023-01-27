Hasbro (HAS) Down on Lay Off News & Dismal Preliminary Results

Hasbro, Inc. HAS witnessed a 6.7% decline of its shares in after-hour trading session on Jan 26, following an announcement to lay off nearly 15% of its global workforce this year. Investors’ sentiment was also affected by dismal preliminary fourth-quarter 2022 results.



Per the company, the lay off will occur over the next several weeks. HAS aims to reach its goal of $250-$300M in annual run-rate cost savings by 2025 end thanks to lay off and continuing systems as well as supply-chain investments. These efforts will increase profitability and reinvestment in core brand growth.



Chris Cocks, chief executive officer of Hasbro said, “We are focused on implementing transformational changes aimed at substantially reducing costs and increasing our growth rates and profitability. While the full-year 2022, and particularly the fourth quarter, represented a challenging moment for Hasbro, we are confident in our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, unveiled in October, which includes a focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses.”



Shares of the company have lost 18.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decrease of 6.6%.

Q4 2022 Preliminary Results

HAS’ fourth-quarter 2022 preliminary revenues came in at nearly $1.68 billion, down 17% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, revenues declined 14% year over year.



Consumer Products’ and Entertainment’s revenues came in at $1 billion and $335 million, down 26% and 12% year over year, respectively. However, revenues of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming increased 22% year over year to $339 million.



Hasbro’s preliminary fourth-quarter 2022 results show operating loss margin of 7.5-8.3%. It expects adjusted operating profit margin of 15.8-16.0%. HAS’ adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.29-$1.31.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

2022 Preliminary Results

The company’s 2022 preliminary revenues came in at nearly $5.86 billion, down 9% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, revenues declined 6% year over year.



Consumer Products’ and Entertainment’s revenues came in at $3.57 billion and $959 million, down 10% and 17% year over year, respectively. However, revenues of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming increased 3% year over year to $1.33 billion.



The company’s preliminary 2022 results show operating profit margin of 6.7-7%. It expects adjusted operating profit margin of 15.7-15.8%. HAS’ adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.43-$4.45.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

