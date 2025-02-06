Hasbro (HAS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hasbro (HAS) closed the most recent trading day at $59.65, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had gained 3.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 5.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.03 billion, showing a 20.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.16% lower. Hasbro is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hasbro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.2.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

