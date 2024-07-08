Hasbro (HAS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Hasbro (HAS) ending at $56.83, denoting a +0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Shares of the toy maker witnessed a loss of 3.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 55.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $937.99 million, down 22.48% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.72 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, signifying shifts of +48.21% and -17.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.68% higher. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hasbro is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77.

We can additionally observe that HAS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.