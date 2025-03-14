Hasbro (HAS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Hasbro (HAS) closed at $59.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the toy maker had lost 1.58% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.39%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $775.46 million, reflecting a 2.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.24% and +0.78%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. Hasbro is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

It's also important to note that HAS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

