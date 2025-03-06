Hasbro (HAS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Hasbro (HAS) closed the latest trading day at $63.51, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.78% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had gained 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 13.11% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $773.87 million, indicating a 2.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, representing changes of +5.49% and +0.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hasbro presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hasbro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means Hasbro is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that HAS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.