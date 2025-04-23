Hasbro Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 24, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the 61 cents reported a year ago. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $769.7 million, implying a rise of 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let us delve deeper.

Factors to Note Ahead of HAS’ Q1 Results

Hasbro’s fiscal first-quarter results in the quarter-to-be-reported are likely to be aided by strong performance across the MAGIC ecosystem. Also, growth in licensing and lower promotional discounts across retailers is likely to have aided HAS’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The focus on the entertainment pipeline, strategic partnerships and new product innovations bodes well.



Our model predicts the Franchise and Partner brands’ revenues to increase 1% and 5.1%, respectively, year over year to $612.8 million and $92.1 million. However, our model predicts Portfolio brand revenues to decline 4.4% year over year to $60.3 million.



Hasbro has been witnessing strong gaming demand. The company has a supreme gaming portfolio and it is refining gaming experiences across a multitude of platforms, like face-to-face gaming, tabletop gaming and digital gaming on mobile. Hasbro's initiatives, including product launches and a shift toward more technology-driven toys for reviving its brands and boosting sales, are likely to have driven profits in the long term.



However, the uncertain global tariff environment might have continued to impact businesses, raising production costs and potentially reducing sales and profitability. Tariffs on Chinese imports, along with possible retaliatory measures, previously strained operations. These are likely to have hurt HAS’ performance again in first-quarter fiscal 2025.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HAS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hasbro currently has an Earnings ESP of -4.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +7.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



