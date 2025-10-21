Hasbro Gear Up for Q3 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, indicating a decline of 4.1% from the $1.73 reported a year ago. For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.35 billion, implying a gain of 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Hasbro’s top line in third-quarter 2025 is likely to have been fueled by the continued momentum of Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, which remained its most important growth engine. Although Final Fantasy launched in second-quarter 2025, its strong backlist sales are likely to have carried into the third quarter, reinforcing the depth and durability of the MAGIC franchise.



Organized play participation also continued to expand, with record levels of community engagement providing recurring revenue support. Beyond Wizards, licensing fundamentals such as the ongoing success of MONOPOLY GO! and new agreements in digital casino gaming contributed high-margin revenue streams. These areas demonstrated Hasbro’s ability to leverage its intellectual property across multiple platforms and sustain revenue growth even in a dynamic consumer environment.



Consumer Products is also likely to have provided underlying support to revenue fundamentals despite headwinds in North America. Order timing shifts at major retailers created short-term pressure, but international markets such as EMEA and APAC are likely to have remained on track for growth.



Our model predicts total Consumer Products revenues to decline 7.1% year over year to $798.6 million. On the other hand, total Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming revenues are likely to increase 23.4% year over year to $498.5 million.



On the profitability side, Hasbro’s bottom line is likely to have been constrained by structural cost pressures. Hasbro has been navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by escalating trade tensions. Rising tariff rates on Chinese imports, coupled with the potential for retaliatory duties from manufacturing hubs like Vietnam and India, have created a highly unpredictable backdrop.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hasbro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



HAS’ Earnings ESP: Hasbro has an Earnings ESP of +1.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



HAS’ Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

