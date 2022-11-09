US Markets
HAS

Hasbro finance chief Deborah Thomas to retire

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 09, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds details from the release and background on results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas would retire, with the toymaker working on hiring her successor from both internal and external candidates.

The company said Thomas, who has been with Hasbro for 24 years, would remain as its finance chief until her successor is named and as an advisor for a period thereafter to ensure a smooth transition.

In October, Hasbro missed quarterly profit estimates, having raised prices to offset surging commodity costs that led inflation-weary customers to buy fewer toys and games.

The 'Magic: The Gathering' maker has also warned of a slowdown in demand for toys ahead of the most important holiday season due to decades-high inflation and rising interest rates turning consumers cautious.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.