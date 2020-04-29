Hasbro expects hit to second-quarter results from coronavirus lockdowns
April 29 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O said on Wednesday it expected second-quarter adjusted revenue and earnings to fall, as sales of its toys and games take a hit from global lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.
The company swung to a loss of $69.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, compared with a profit of $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier, due to expenses tied to its $4 billion Entertainment One acquisition.
Net revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $732.5 million.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
