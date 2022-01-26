Hasbro Expands Relationship With Disney's Lucasfilm; Renews Licensing Deal For Star Wars

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) said Wednesday that it has extended relationship with Disney's Lucasfilm, renewing its longstanding licensing deal for Star Wars.

Hasbro also announced a new agreement to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.

Hasbro noted that it will continue to create toys and games designed to appeal to fans of all ages for the Star Wars franchise and will start on designs for the Indiana Jones franchise. The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available in the U.S. in 2023, aligning with the release of the new Indiana Jones feature film.

