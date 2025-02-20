HASBRO Earnings Results: $HAS Reports Quarterly Earnings

HASBRO ($HAS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,101,600,000, beating estimates of $1,036,467,161 by $65,132,839.

HASBRO Insider Trading Activity

HASBRO insiders have traded $HAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW EDWARD AUSTIN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,718 shares for an estimated $111,781

HASBRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of HASBRO stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HASBRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

