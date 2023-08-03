Hasbro cuts revenue forecast as writers' strike to hit entertainment unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hasbro HAS.O lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday as its entertainment segment, which includes eOne film and TV studio, is expected to take a hit from the ongoing writers' and actors' strike.

The company forecast fiscal 2023 revenue would decline 3% to 6%, compared with its previous outlook of a low-single-digit decline, as entertainment segment revenue is expected decline between 25% and 30%.

Separately, the toymaker said it would sell its eOne film and TV studio to Lionsgate Entertainment for about $500 million as part of its efforts to focus on more profitable brands.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

