Hasbro Creates New Global Purpose Organization

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced the creation of a new Global Purpose Organization. It will advance the company's positive impact around the world, including global government relations, global communications, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, ethical sourcing and philanthropy and social impact.

The company appointed Kathrin Belliveau as Chief Purpose Officer. He will report to Hasbro's Chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner.

Belliveau joined Hasbro in 1997 as an attorney supporting corporate, brand, licensing, global operations and commercial legal matters. She has held a series of leadership roles including the establishment of Hasbro's global government relations practice and the development of Hasbro's ethical sourcing and product safety programs.

