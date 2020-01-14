Hasbro Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.38, changing hands as high as $105.94 per share. Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.87 per share, with $126.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.25. The HAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.