Hasbro Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HAS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.35, changing hands as high as $56.49 per share. Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.66 per share, with $73.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.37. The HAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

