Markets
HAS

Hasbro Board Authorizes Sale Process For EOne TV And Film Business

November 17, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) said that its board has authorized a sale process for the part of its eOne TV and film business not directly supporting the company's Branded Entertainment strategy.

Hasbro noted that it will maintain the capability to develop and produce animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films for audiences related to core Hasbro IP.

Hasbro plans to significantly increase strategic investment in key brands, with a focus on gaming, direct to consumer, Franchise Brands and licensing.

The company has retained J.P. Morgan and Centerview Partners to assist with the sale process. The Company anticipates that the process will take several months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.