Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates

April 19 (Reuters) - Toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by a jump in demand for tabletop games "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons".

The Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 4% to $1.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 27, beating estimates of $1.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

