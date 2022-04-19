US Markets
Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 19 (Reuters) - Toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by a jump in demand for tabletop games "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons".

The Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 4% to $1.16 billion in the first quarter ended March 27, beating estimates of $1.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

