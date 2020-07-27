Has Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zynga (ZNGA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zynga is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZNGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZNGA's full-year earnings has moved 58.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ZNGA has returned 56.05% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -7.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Zynga is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ZNGA belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.94% this year, meaning that ZNGA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZNGA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

