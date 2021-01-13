Has Zscaler (ZS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Zscaler (ZS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Zscaler is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS's full-year earnings has moved 7.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZS has returned 3.10% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.06%. This shows that Zscaler is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ZS belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.28% this year, meaning that ZS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ZS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.