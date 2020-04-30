Has Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Zoom Video Communications (ZM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ZM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Zoom Video Communications is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 614 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZM's full-year earnings has moved 118.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ZM has gained about 115.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.70% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Zoom Video Communications is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, ZM is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.09% this year, meaning that ZM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

