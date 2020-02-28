Has Zillow Group (ZG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Zillow Group (ZG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Zillow Group is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ZG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZG's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ZG has gained about 18.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.92% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Zillow Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ZG is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.56% this year, meaning that ZG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ZG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.