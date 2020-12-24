Has Zendesk (ZEN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Zendesk (ZEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zendesk is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEN's full-year earnings has moved 7.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ZEN has returned 86.31% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 40.18%. This means that Zendesk is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ZEN belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 117.68% so far this year, so ZEN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ZEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

